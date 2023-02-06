Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) last year’s performance of -74.98% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $2.58, down -7.17% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.51 before settling in for the closing price of $2.79. Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has traded in a range of $0.92-$11.39.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 88.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -138.80%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.53 million.

The firm has a total of 2816 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,238,583. In this transaction Director of this company sold 411,216 shares at a rate of $3.01, taking the stock ownership to the 30,832,093 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Investment Officer sold 182,377 for $2.85, making the entire transaction worth $519,501. This insider now owns 1,375,178 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -138.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -67.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], we can find that recorded value of 38.96 million was better than the volume posted last year of 27.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 120.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.11. The third major resistance level sits at $3.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.25. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.99.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 634,202K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,021 M in contrast with the sum of -662,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,361 M and last quarter income was -928,000 K.