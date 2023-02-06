Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) is expecting 13.08% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 03, 2023, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) opened at $3.97, lower -5.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.06 and dropped to $3.85 before settling in for the closing price of $4.10. Price fluctuations for OSCR have ranged from $2.05 to $10.52 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $177.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.82 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2621 employees.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 46,052. In this transaction EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 17,456 shares at a rate of $2.64, taking the stock ownership to the 165,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 31,397 for $2.64, making the entire transaction worth $82,832. This insider now owns 334,750 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -31.14 while generating a return on equity of -62.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -1.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Looking closely at Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 44.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.64. However, in the short run, Oscar Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.02. Second resistance stands at $4.14. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.60.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are currently 214,755K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 880.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,839 M according to its annual income of -572,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 978,430 K and its income totaled -192,910 K.