Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) soared 1.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Analyst Insights

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $83.48, soaring 1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.85 and dropped to $83.435 before settling in for the closing price of $83.86. Within the past 52 weeks, OTIS’s price has moved between $62.49 and $85.54.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $416.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $418.50 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 70000 workers is very important to gauge.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Industrial Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 389,354. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for $78.55, making the entire transaction worth $205,631. This insider now owns 7,063 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.78) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 11.76% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

The latest stats from [Otis Worldwide Corporation, OTIS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.16 million was superior to 1.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.62.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.24. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.75. The third major resistance level sits at $86.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $83.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.41.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.94 billion based on 416,586K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,298 M and income totals 1,246 M. The company made 3,344 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 324,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

