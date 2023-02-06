Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) average volume reaches $826.72K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $336.77, up 3.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $350.36 and dropped to $336.165 before settling in for the closing price of $337.55. Over the past 52 weeks, PH has traded in a range of $230.44-$344.92.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -24.40%. With a float of $127.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55090 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Parker-Hannifin Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 2,298,288. In this transaction VP, General Counsel, Secretary of this company sold 7,563 shares at a rate of $303.89, taking the stock ownership to the 17,427 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s VP & President-Filtration Grp. sold 6,700 for $300.72, making the entire transaction worth $2,014,824. This insider now owns 7,633 shares in total.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.67) by $0.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.87% during the next five years compared to 6.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.68, a number that is poised to hit 4.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 21.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.91 million, its volume of 1.37 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.67.

During the past 100 days, Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (PH) raw stochastic average was set at 99.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $302.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $354.85 in the near term. At $359.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $369.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $340.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $331.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $326.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.34 billion has total of 128,406K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,862 M in contrast with the sum of 1,316 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,233 M and last quarter income was 387,850 K.