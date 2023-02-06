ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) last year’s performance of -42.73% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 03, 2023, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) opened at $2.85, higher 10.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.225 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. Price fluctuations for PRQR have ranged from $0.53 to $6.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.20% at the time writing. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 181 employees.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 20.89%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -4551.03 while generating a return on equity of -73.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Looking closely at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.73 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 79.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.21. However, in the short run, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.31. Second resistance stands at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

There are currently 71,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 203.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,600 K according to its annual income of -72,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 960 K and its income totaled -24,570 K.