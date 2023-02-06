QNCX (Quince Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 5.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9738, soaring 5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.9496 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Within the past 52 weeks, QNCX’s price has moved between $0.54 and $6.80.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.90%. With a float of $27.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quince Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

Looking closely at Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (QNCX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7387, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7412. However, in the short run, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0435. Second resistance stands at $1.0869. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1339. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9061. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8627.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.10 million based on 36,130K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -89,950 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,921 K in sales during its previous quarter.