QNCX (Quince Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 5.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.9738, soaring 5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.04 and dropped to $0.9496 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Within the past 52 weeks, QNCX’s price has moved between $0.54 and $6.80.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -14.90%. With a float of $27.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quince Therapeutics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 26.00%.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.48) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -61.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 19.90 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX)

Looking closely at Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.31 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s (QNCX) raw stochastic average was set at 39.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7387, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7412. However, in the short run, Quince Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0435. Second resistance stands at $1.0869. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1339. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9531, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9061. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8627.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.10 million based on 36,130K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -89,950 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,921 K in sales during its previous quarter.

