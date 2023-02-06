QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume exceeds 9.38 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $9.31, down -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.08 before settling in for the closing price of $9.71. Over the past 52 weeks, QS has traded in a range of $5.11-$22.21.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 98.30%. With a float of $260.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $434.05 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 570 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 36.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 72,306. In this transaction Chief Development Officer of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 657,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 8,500 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $66,303. This insider now owns 277,794 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.21) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 25.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.6 million, its volume of 8.44 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 53.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.95 in the near term. At $10.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.65.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.23 billion has total of 435,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -45,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -117,660 K.