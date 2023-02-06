Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.92 cents.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $30.88, down -2.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.25 and dropped to $30.38 before settling in for the closing price of $31.09. Over the past 52 weeks, MT has traded in a range of $19.25-$34.59.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.40%. With a float of $693.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $892.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 158000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.83, operating margin of +21.89, and the pretax margin is +20.66.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of ArcelorMittal S.A. is 44.80%, while institutional ownership is 6.40%.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $4.19) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +19.53 while generating a return on equity of 34.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, ArcelorMittal S.A.’s (MT) raw stochastic average was set at 85.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.99 in the near term. At $31.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.82. The third support level lies at $29.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.45 billion has total of 937,810K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 76,571 M in contrast with the sum of 14,956 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 18,975 M and last quarter income was 993,000 K.

