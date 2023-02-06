Recent developments with Marriott International Inc. (MAR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.59 cents.

February 03, 2023, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) trading session started at the price of $173.99, that was -0.99% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $175.71 and dropped to $172.90 before settling in for the closing price of $176.17. A 52-week range for MAR has been $131.01 – $195.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 507.20%. With a float of $256.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $324.50 million.

In an organization with 120000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.63, operating margin of +12.85, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Marriott International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 1,153,728. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,200 shares at a rate of $160.24, taking the stock ownership to the 7,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 625 for $162.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 7,102 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.8 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.56) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.50% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.83 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.77 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $157.07. However, in the short run, Marriott International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $175.79. Second resistance stands at $177.16. The third major resistance level sits at $178.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $171.54. The third support level lies at $170.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

There are 316,540K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.77 billion. As of now, sales total 13,857 M while income totals 1,099 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,313 M while its last quarter net income were 630,000 K.