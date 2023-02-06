Recent developments with R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.80 cents.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $14.57, plunging -3.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.77 and dropped to $14.30 before settling in for the closing price of $14.89. Within the past 52 weeks, RCM’s price has moved between $6.71 and $27.86.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 20.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -785.00%. With a float of $303.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $417.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10200 workers is very important to gauge.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of R1 RCM Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 85.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 306,375,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000,000 shares at a rate of $20.43, taking the stock ownership to the 164,754,055 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s insider sold 40,000 for $25.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,280. This insider now owns 123,772 shares in total.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -785.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.50% during the next five years compared to -37.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Trading Performance Indicators

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

The latest stats from [R1 RCM Inc., RCM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.29 million was inferior to 3.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.96. The third major resistance level sits at $15.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.02. The third support level lies at $13.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.20 billion based on 416,511K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,475 M and income totals 97,200 K. The company made 496,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.