Recent developments with SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.25 cents.

On February 03, 2023, SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) opened at $0.63, higher 15.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7815 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. Price fluctuations for SBET have ranged from $0.25 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -11.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -551.40% at the time writing. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.61 million.

In an organization with 53 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. is 71.90%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -551.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60

Technical Analysis of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (SBET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.47 million. That was better than the volume of 1.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s (SBET) raw stochastic average was set at 55.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 237.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 150.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4178, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8064. However, in the short run, SharpLink Gaming Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8407. Second resistance stands at $0.9018. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0222. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6592, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5388. The third support level lies at $0.4777 if the price breaches the second support level.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ: SBET) Key Stats

There are currently 22,362K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.19 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,150 K according to its annual income of -55,640 K.