Recent developments with The Home Depot Inc. (HD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

On February 03, 2023, The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) opened at $332.53, lower -2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $334.7099 and dropped to $330.33 before settling in for the closing price of $339.79. Price fluctuations for HD have ranged from $264.51 to $372.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $1.02 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 490600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.05, operating margin of +15.24, and the pretax margin is +14.38.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.08%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,995,495. In this transaction EVP – Merchandising of this company sold 6,403 shares at a rate of $311.65, taking the stock ownership to the 25,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s EVP and CIO sold 2,000 for $311.29, making the entire transaction worth $622,580. This insider now owns 3,928 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.94) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 2,050.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.95% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Home Depot Inc. (HD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 134.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.59, a number that is poised to hit 4.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

The latest stats from [The Home Depot Inc., HD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.48 million was superior to 3.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.39.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 80.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $321.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $300.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $334.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $336.56. The third major resistance level sits at $338.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $329.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $327.80. The third support level lies at $325.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,023,726K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 346.31 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 151,157 M according to its annual income of 16,433 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,872 M and its income totaled 4,339 M.