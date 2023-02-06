Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) plunged -3.59 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $10.765, down -3.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.235 and dropped to $10.55 before settling in for the closing price of $11.14. Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has traded in a range of $6.81-$16.49.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 85.00%. With a float of $699.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $882.36 million.

In an organization with 3800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +73.31, operating margin of -199.77, and the pretax margin is -200.75.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Robinhood Markets Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 224,811. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 19,923 shares at a rate of $11.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,282,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Chief Creative Officer sold 19,918 for $11.28, making the entire transaction worth $224,771. This insider now owns 65,981 shares in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -200.86 while generating a return on equity of -78.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.15 million. That was better than the volume of 7.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s (HOOD) raw stochastic average was set at 61.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.55. However, in the short run, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.13. Second resistance stands at $11.53. The third major resistance level sits at $11.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.76.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.88 billion has total of 886,760K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,815 M in contrast with the sum of -3,686 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 361,000 K and last quarter income was -175,000 K.