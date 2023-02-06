Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $1.00, up 6.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $0.96 before settling in for the closing price of $0.94. Over the past 52 weeks, AIHS has traded in a range of $0.70-$3.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 131.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -0.30%. With a float of $6.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 151 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 15.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

The latest stats from [Senmiao Technology Limited, AIHS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.57 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9620. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0633. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1217. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9533, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9017. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8433.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.30 million has total of 7,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,910 K in contrast with the sum of -540 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,240 K and last quarter income was -1,080 K.