Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) 20 Days SMA touches 26.81%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) stock priced at $3.55, down -0.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.81 and dropped to $3.50 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. SLDP’s price has ranged from $1.95 to $9.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 113.00%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.03 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.31, operating margin of -978.83, and the pretax margin is +666.19.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +466.67 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Solid Power Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 24.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 74.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

Looking closely at Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.52 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 34.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. However, in the short run, Solid Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.80. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.34. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.18.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 641.70 million, the company has a total of 175,814K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,710 K while annual income is 18,090 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,810 K while its latest quarter income was -12,400 K.