Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is 18.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 03, 2023, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) opened at $1.67, lower -4.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.72. Price fluctuations for TTCF have ranged from $1.05 to $13.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -163.20% at the time writing. With a float of $45.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.24, operating margin of -17.81, and the pretax margin is -19.00.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.20%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -41.81 while generating a return on equity of -38.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 10.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3846, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9720. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $1.9233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5033. The third support level lies at $1.3667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are currently 82,460K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 143.90 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,430 K according to its annual income of -87,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 54,120 K and its income totaled -38,500 K.