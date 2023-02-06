Search
TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.49 million

February 03, 2023, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was -3.28% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.1416 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. A 52-week range for GLG has been $0.76 – $2.19.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.30%. With a float of $19.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.16 million.

The firm has a total of 69 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.50, operating margin of -3.46, and the pretax margin is +0.52.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TD Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of TD Holdings Inc. is 56.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 12,100,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $1.21, taking the stock ownership to the 27,934,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 10,000,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $11,500,000. This insider now owns 17,934,000 shares in total.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -0.47 while generating a return on equity of -0.60.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08

Technical Analysis of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TD Holdings Inc., GLG], we can find that recorded value of 1.3 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, TD Holdings Inc.’s (GLG) raw stochastic average was set at 59.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1671, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1438. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2195. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2589. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2979. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1411, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1021. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0627.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) Key Stats

There are 55,699K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 68.00 million. As of now, sales total 209,380 K while income totals -940 K. Its latest quarter income was 42,550 K while its last quarter net income were 1,300 K.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) 20 Days SMA touches 3.42%: The odds favor the bear

-
On February 03, 2023, Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) opened at $13.18, higher 0.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Can ADMA Biologics Inc.’s (ADMA) hike of 2.45% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 03, 2023, with ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock priced at $3.76, down -1.05% from the previous...
Read more

Fortive Corporation (FTV) kicked off at the price of $69.08: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Shaun Noe -
Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $67.28, up 1.87% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

