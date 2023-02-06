Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 7.39% last month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $10.61, up 0.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.7999 and dropped to $10.61 before settling in for the closing price of $10.71. Over the past 52 weeks, TEVA has traded in a range of $6.78-$11.44.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

In an organization with 34713 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is 1.88%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 558,696. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 55,500 shares at a rate of $10.07, taking the stock ownership to the 9,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer sold 58,163 for $9.04, making the entire transaction worth $525,590. This insider now owns 2,974 shares in total.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.00% during the next five years compared to 39.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s (TEVA) raw stochastic average was set at 82.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.89. However, in the short run, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.84. Second resistance stands at $10.91. The third major resistance level sits at $11.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.53. The third support level lies at $10.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.73 billion has total of 1,110,565K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,878 M in contrast with the sum of 417,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,595 M and last quarter income was 55,000 K.