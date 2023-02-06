The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) last year’s performance of -78.97% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $0.25, down -10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2585 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Over the past 52 weeks, WTER has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.16.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.10%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.01 million.

The firm has a total of 43 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.10, operating margin of -64.36, and the pretax margin is -65.32.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 120,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 180,000 shares at a rate of $0.67, taking the stock ownership to the 100,000 shares.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -65.32 while generating a return on equity of -689.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Alkaline Water Company Inc., WTER], we can find that recorded value of 1.95 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s (WTER) raw stochastic average was set at 20.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3859. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2490. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2730. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2875. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2105, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1960. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1720.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 37.00 million has total of 148,009K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60,600 K in contrast with the sum of -39,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,570 K and last quarter income was -8,400 K.