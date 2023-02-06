TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.56% last month.

February 03, 2023, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) trading session started at the price of $0.6726, that was -5.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.69 and dropped to $0.62 before settling in for the closing price of $0.66. A 52-week range for RNAZ has been $0.28 – $3.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -194.00%. With a float of $8.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8 employees.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stocks. The insider ownership of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is 6.90%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 23,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 893,114 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 12,000 for $1.27, making the entire transaction worth $15,240. This insider now owns 139,377 shares in total.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.3) by -$0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -80.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -194.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) saw its 5-day average volume 3.97 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s (RNAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 229.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5757, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2035. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6707 in the near term. At $0.7154, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7407. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6007, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5754. The third support level lies at $0.5307 if the price breaches the second support level.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Key Stats

There are 12,977K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.60 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -6,840 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -4,290 K.