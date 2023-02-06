Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 937,000 K

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $42.60, down -3.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.27 and dropped to $42.21 before settling in for the closing price of $44.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has traded in a range of $33.57-$63.19.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -3.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.00%. With a float of $79.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.00 million.

In an organization with 16800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.48, operating margin of +19.66, and the pretax margin is +13.69.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Travel + Leisure Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 34,025. In this transaction Director of this company sold 882 shares at a rate of $38.58, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s Director sold 2,135 for $45.72, making the entire transaction worth $97,604. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.64% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Travel + Leisure Co.’s (TNL) raw stochastic average was set at 81.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.13. However, in the short run, Travel + Leisure Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $43.32. Second resistance stands at $43.83. The third major resistance level sits at $44.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.71. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.20.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.59 billion has total of 81,281K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,134 M in contrast with the sum of 308,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 937,000 K and last quarter income was 116,000 K.