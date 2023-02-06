Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 119,810 K

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.2078, soaring 27.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.261 and dropped to $0.2026 before settling in for the closing price of $0.20. Within the past 52 weeks, TRKA’s price has moved between $0.09 and $1.50.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 191.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -95.00%. With a float of $34.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.63, operating margin of -17.26, and the pretax margin is -33.21.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Troika Media Group Inc. is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 398,050. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 500,000 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 10,591,710 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 9,082 for $0.93, making the entire transaction worth $8,491. This insider now owns 10,091,710 shares in total.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -33.24 while generating a return on equity of -265.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -95.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Trading Performance Indicators

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) saw its 5-day average volume 23.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 18.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Troika Media Group Inc.’s (TRKA) raw stochastic average was set at 40.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 165.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 137.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1479, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4787. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2797 in the near term. At $0.2996, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3381. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2213, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1828. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1629.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.89 million based on 67,031K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 116,410 K and income totals -38,690 K. The company made 119,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,270 K in sales during its previous quarter.