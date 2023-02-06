Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 57,290 K

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $4.18, down -4.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.98 before settling in for the closing price of $4.19. Over the past 52 weeks, UEC has traded in a range of $2.52-$6.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 126.60%. With a float of $363.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.80 million.

In an organization with 63 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -18.31, operating margin of -2.62, and the pretax margin is +22.65.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Uranium Energy Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 2.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 126.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.2 million. That was better than the volume of 7.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Uranium Energy Corp.’s (UEC) raw stochastic average was set at 66.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.83. However, in the short run, Uranium Energy Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.15. Second resistance stands at $4.31. The third major resistance level sits at $4.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.67.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.55 billion has total of 369,803K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,160 K in contrast with the sum of 5,240 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 57,290 K and last quarter income was -3,760 K.