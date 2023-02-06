Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) last year’s performance of -68.36% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.90, plunging -3.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.9632 and dropped to $1.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Within the past 52 weeks, VCSA’s price has moved between $1.08 and $9.38.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -633.30%. With a float of $113.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.84 million.

The firm has a total of 8200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.02, operating margin of -14.10, and the pretax margin is -17.30.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vacasa Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 1,167,382. In this transaction Director of this company sold 289,673 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 567,889 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Director sold 143,564 for $4.05, making the entire transaction worth $581,434. This insider now owns 857,562 shares in total.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -15.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -633.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vacasa Inc., VCSA], we can find that recorded value of 1.41 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Vacasa Inc.’s (VCSA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4405, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2112. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9421. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0143. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0653. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8189, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7679. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.6957.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 849.09 million based on 438,071K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 889,060 K and income totals -142,030 K. The company made 412,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 8,320 K in sales during its previous quarter.