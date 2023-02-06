Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) with a beta value of 0.83 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 03, 2023, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) trading session started at the price of $9.12, that was -0.98% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.52 and dropped to $9.01 before settling in for the closing price of $9.19. A 52-week range for VKTX has been $2.02 – $9.62.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -30.90%. With a float of $67.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.50 million.

The firm has a total of 17 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 11.77%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 111,195. In this transaction Director of this company bought 45,000 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 111,250 shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.23) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.00% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Viking Therapeutics Inc., VKTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.58 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s (VKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 112.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.72. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.39.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Key Stats

There are 76,688K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 704.80 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -15,773 K.