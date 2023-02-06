Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 108,130 K

February 03, 2023, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) trading session started at the price of $4.81, that was -3.02% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.975 and dropped to $4.74 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. A 52-week range for VMEO has been $3.07 – $14.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -3.90%. With a float of $149.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1219 workers is very important to gauge.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vimeo Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

The latest stats from [Vimeo Inc., VMEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.06 million was superior to 1.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.08. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are 166,444K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 827.21 million. As of now, sales total 391,680 K while income totals -52,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 108,130 K while its last quarter net income were -21,420 K.