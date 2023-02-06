Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) average volume reaches $1.84M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.56, plunging -6.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. Within the past 52 weeks, YSG’s price has moved between $0.39 and $2.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.30%. With a float of $353.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $564.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3497 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.76, operating margin of -27.81, and the pretax margin is -26.61.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Yatsen Holding Limited is 7.07%, while institutional ownership is 25.50%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -24.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Looking closely at Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), its last 5-days average volume was 2.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Yatsen Holding Limited’s (YSG) raw stochastic average was set at 61.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4562, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1539. However, in the short run, Yatsen Holding Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5533. Second resistance stands at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3333.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 888.99 million based on 392,453K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 916,420 K and income totals -241,770 K. The company made 120,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

