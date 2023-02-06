ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) 20 Days SMA touches 8.88%: The odds favor the bear

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $28.92, plunging -3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.95 and dropped to $28.835 before settling in for the closing price of $30.12. Within the past 52 weeks, ZI’s price has moved between $23.29 and $61.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 372.90%. With a float of $295.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $401.96 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2742 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 1,042,967. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,667 shares at a rate of $25.03, taking the stock ownership to the 362,317 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,000,000 for $25.54, making the entire transaction worth $25,542,192. This insider now owns 13,288,001 shares in total.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 372.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Trading Performance Indicators

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.5 million, its volume of 4.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s (ZI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $29.74 in the near term. At $30.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.50.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.16 billion based on 403,657K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 747,200 K and income totals 116,800 K. The company made 287,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 17,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.