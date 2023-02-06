Zscaler Inc. (ZS) last year’s performance of -47.58% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $135.80, plunging -4.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.81 and dropped to $133.14 before settling in for the closing price of $141.35. Within the past 52 weeks, ZS’s price has moved between $99.64 and $290.47.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 54.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -43.40%. With a float of $86.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.48 million.

The firm has a total of 4975 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.70, operating margin of -30.01, and the pretax margin is -35.16.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Zscaler Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 543,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $108.78, taking the stock ownership to the 23,250 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s CEO & Chairman sold 1,262 for $114.14, making the entire transaction worth $144,043. This insider now owns 323,549 shares in total.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.2) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -35.77 while generating a return on equity of -70.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.36% during the next five years compared to -48.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Trading Performance Indicators

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Zscaler Inc., ZS], we can find that recorded value of 2.74 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.57.

During the past 100 days, Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $149.44. Now, the first resistance to watch is $138.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $141.32. The third major resistance level sits at $143.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $126.81.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.38 billion based on 144,212K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,091 M and income totals -390,280 K. The company made 355,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -68,160 K in sales during its previous quarter.