ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is expecting -52.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 03, 2023, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) trading session started at the price of $1.77, that was 18.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.1399 and dropped to $1.75 before settling in for the closing price of $1.77. A 52-week range for CNET has been $1.40 – $6.30.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 6.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 65.50%. With a float of $5.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.57, operating margin of -28.71, and the pretax margin is -5.31.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is 19.04%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -5.82 while generating a return on equity of -16.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 31.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET)

Looking closely at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET), its last 5-days average volume was 0.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s (CNET) raw stochastic average was set at 10.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.11. However, in the short run, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.39. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.46.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) Key Stats

There are 7,166K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.70 million. As of now, sales total 47,330 K while income totals -2,750 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,220 K while its last quarter net income were -2,840 K.