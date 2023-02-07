$1.17M in average volume shows that Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is heading in the right direction

On February 06, 2023, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) opened at $8.50, lower -3.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.55 and dropped to $8.27 before settling in for the closing price of $8.60. Price fluctuations for RWT have ranged from $5.51 to $12.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 18.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 146.30% at the time writing. With a float of $112.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.09 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 298 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.22, operating margin of +114.45, and the pretax margin is +50.34.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 80,303. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,706 shares at a rate of $6.86, taking the stock ownership to the 56,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 7,000 for $6.86, making the entire transaction worth $48,020. This insider now owns 106,821 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +46.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.01 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 87.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.48 in the near term. At $8.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.92.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are currently 113,350K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 954.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 574,930 K according to its annual income of 319,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 177,660 K and its income totaled -50,410 K.