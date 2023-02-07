$1.23M in average volume shows that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is heading in the right direction

On February 06, 2023, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) opened at $6.04, higher 2.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.89 before settling in for the closing price of $5.76. Price fluctuations for LICY have ranged from $4.48 to $9.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.70% at the time writing. With a float of $136.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $178.42 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Waste Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.10%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

The latest stats from [Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., LICY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.97 million was superior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.21. The third major resistance level sits at $6.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.75. The third support level lies at $5.61 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

There are currently 175,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.09 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,370 K according to its annual income of -226,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to -1,970 K and its income totaled -27,480 K.