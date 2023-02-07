1.63% volatility in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.00, plunging -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.01 and dropped to $10.86 before settling in for the closing price of $10.97. Within the past 52 weeks, VOD’s price has moved between $9.94 and $19.05.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.90%. With a float of $2.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.72 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96941 workers is very important to gauge.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 23.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 8.6 million was superior to 7.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 37.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.09. The third major resistance level sits at $11.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.73.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 31.87 billion based on 2,731,909K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,987 M and income totals 2,427 M. The company made 12,594 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,354 M in sales during its previous quarter.