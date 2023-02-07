17.60% volatility in Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.29, soaring 37.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2399 and dropped to $1.24 before settling in for the closing price of $1.22. Within the past 52 weeks, IVDA’s price has moved between $0.47 and $15.04.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -982.60%. With a float of $12.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.97 million.

In an organization with 35 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.40, operating margin of -142.10, and the pretax margin is -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Iveda Solutions Inc. is 19.68%, while institutional ownership is 13.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 2,499. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,200 shares at a rate of $0.59, taking the stock ownership to the 700,342 shares.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -156.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -982.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.74 million. That was better than the volume of 1.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s (IVDA) raw stochastic average was set at 68.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 133.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0272. However, in the short run, Iveda Solutions Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.1999. Second resistance stands at $2.7199. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1998. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7201. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2001.

Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.96 million based on 12,777K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,920 K and income totals -3,000 K. The company made 1,470 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -670 K in sales during its previous quarter.