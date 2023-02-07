1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is expecting -9.90% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 03, 2023, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) trading session started at the price of $15.63, that was -2.11% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.72 and dropped to $14.87 before settling in for the closing price of $15.62. A 52-week range for ONEM has been $5.94 – $17.55.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -118.70%. With a float of $186.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $195.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3090 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.50, operating margin of -39.46, and the pretax margin is -41.26.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 102,238. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 6,116 shares at a rate of $16.72, taking the stock ownership to the 13,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 200 for $17.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,400. This insider now owns 19,834 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -40.97 while generating a return on equity of -22.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.93 million, its volume of 4.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 17.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.72 in the near term. At $16.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.02.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

There are 204,350K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.19 billion. As of now, sales total 623,320 K while income totals -254,640 K. Its latest quarter income was 261,370 K while its last quarter net income were -112,040 K.