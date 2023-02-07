$2.71M in average volume shows that CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is heading in the right direction

February 03, 2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) trading session started at the price of $84.91, that was 1.06% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.5794 and dropped to $84.65 before settling in for the closing price of $85.03. A 52-week range for CF has been $66.95 – $119.60.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 187.90%. With a float of $195.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.20 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.11, operating margin of +32.70, and the pretax margin is +23.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $6.03) by -$0.45. This company achieved a net margin of +14.03 while generating a return on equity of 29.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.23, a number that is poised to hit 4.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CF Industries Holdings Inc., CF], we can find that recorded value of 2.55 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 17.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $86.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $87.65. The third major resistance level sits at $88.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.93.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are 196,189K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.68 billion. As of now, sales total 6,538 M while income totals 917,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,321 M while its last quarter net income were 438,000 K.