-23.21% percent quarterly performance for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) stock priced at $0.41, up 6.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4951 and dropped to $0.3921 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. VQS’s price has ranged from $0.22 to $2.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 29.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -20.70%. With a float of $27.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.75 million.

The firm has a total of 539 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.12, operating margin of -59.35, and the pretax margin is -60.34.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of VIQ Solutions Inc. is 20.03%, while institutional ownership is 17.19%.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -63.38 while generating a return on equity of -92.91.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are VIQ Solutions Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [VIQ Solutions Inc., VQS], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, VIQ Solutions Inc.’s (VQS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2869, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7881. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4860. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5421. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5890. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3830, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3361. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2800.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 17.09 million, the company has a total of 34,650K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 31,050 K while annual income is -19,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,790 K while its latest quarter income was -1,330 K.