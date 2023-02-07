24.94% percent quarterly performance for Sony Group Corporation (SONY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) stock priced at $90.86, down -3.23% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.87 and dropped to $89.52 before settling in for the closing price of $93.13. SONY’s price has ranged from $61.72 to $111.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.40%. With a float of $1.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.24 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 108900 employees.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to 65.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sony Group Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sony Group Corporation (SONY)

Looking closely at Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Sony Group Corporation’s (SONY) raw stochastic average was set at 84.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $80.82. However, in the short run, Sony Group Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.82. Second resistance stands at $91.52. The third major resistance level sits at $92.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.82. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.12.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 108.75 billion, the company has a total of 1,237,004K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 88,301 M while annual income is 7,851 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,814 M while its latest quarter income was 1,901 M.