3.59% volatility in Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) last month: This is a red flag warning

On February 06, 2023, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) opened at $8.37, lower -3.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.37 and dropped to $8.08 before settling in for the closing price of $8.43. Price fluctuations for HIMX have ranged from $4.81 to $12.37 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 819.10% at the time writing. With a float of $121.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2083 workers is very important to gauge.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

The latest stats from [Himax Technologies Inc., HIMX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.23 million was superior to 1.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 85.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.48. The third major resistance level sits at $8.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.73.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

There are currently 174,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,547 M according to its annual income of 436,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 213,630 K and its income totaled 8,320 K.