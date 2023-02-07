3.68% volatility in Halliburton Company (HAL) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) stock priced at $38.46, down -0.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.855 and dropped to $37.53 before settling in for the closing price of $38.57. HAL’s price has ranged from $23.30 to $43.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -0.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 148.90%. With a float of $905.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $908.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 40000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.40, operating margin of +15.14, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 181,562. In this transaction EVP, Secretary and CLO of this company sold 4,493 shares at a rate of $40.41, taking the stock ownership to the 191,334 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,295 for $42.60, making the entire transaction worth $182,967. This insider now owns 245,731 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 148.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.20% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Halliburton Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 84.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

The latest stats from [Halliburton Company, HAL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.11 million was superior to 9.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 74.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $39.56. The third major resistance level sits at $40.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.28.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 34.78 billion, the company has a total of 908,047K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,297 M while annual income is 1,572 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,582 M while its latest quarter income was 656,000 K.