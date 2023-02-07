$3.70M in average volume shows that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is heading in the right direction

February 06, 2023, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) trading session started at the price of $3.33, that was -3.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.375 and dropped to $3.285 before settling in for the closing price of $3.47. A 52-week range for SID has been $2.12 – $5.75.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 224.00%. With a float of $654.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.33 billion.

The firm has a total of 35179 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.77, operating margin of +39.24, and the pretax margin is +38.43.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks. The insider ownership of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is 54.50%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.11) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +25.59 while generating a return on equity of 81.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 224.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.91% during the next five years compared to 72.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, SID], we can find that recorded value of 3.12 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s (SID) raw stochastic average was set at 77.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.25. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Key Stats

There are 1,387,524K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.45 billion. As of now, sales total 8,878 M while income totals 2,272 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,079 M while its last quarter net income were 45,340 K.