3D Systems Corporation (DDD) kicked off at the price of $11.31: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $11.66, down -5.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.78 and dropped to $11.28 before settling in for the closing price of $12.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DDD has traded in a range of $7.02-$20.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -0.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 300.40%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1721 employees.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 73,120. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 7,787 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 178,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 569,181 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Looking closely at 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 75.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.84. However, in the short run, 3D Systems Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.63. Second resistance stands at $11.96. The third major resistance level sits at $12.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.63.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.53 billion has total of 131,162K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 615,640 K in contrast with the sum of 322,050 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 132,250 K and last quarter income was -37,860 K.