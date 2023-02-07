6.51% volatility in Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $31.955, down -5.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.20 and dropped to $31.25 before settling in for the closing price of $33.20. Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has traded in a range of $21.60-$79.90.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 75.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 49.00%. With a float of $160.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 25,973. In this transaction CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of this company sold 787 shares at a rate of $33.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER sold 1,500 for $33.21, making the entire transaction worth $49,815. This insider now owns 74,317 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.57) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.92 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.67 in the near term. At $33.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $28.77.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.38 billion has total of 161,927K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,033 M in contrast with the sum of -428,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 611,400 K and last quarter income was -73,480 K.