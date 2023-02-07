$9.97M in average volume shows that B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) stock priced at $3.76, down -1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.82 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. BTG’s price has ranged from $2.81 to $5.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -27.80%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.07 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.61, operating margin of +39.31, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 68.64%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 15.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are B2Gold Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.05 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 68.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.56. However, in the short run, B2Gold Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.80. Second resistance stands at $3.84. The third major resistance level sits at $3.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. The third support level lies at $3.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.03 billion, the company has a total of 1,074,695K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,762 M while annual income is 420,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 392,550 K while its latest quarter income was -23,410 K.