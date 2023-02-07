A look at Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.99, soaring 8.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.18 and dropped to $0.99 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. Within the past 52 weeks, AKBA’s price has moved between $0.24 and $2.93.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 168.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 38.50%. With a float of $181.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 426 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.28, operating margin of -124.23, and the pretax margin is -132.43.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 416. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 1,147 shares at a rate of $0.36, taking the stock ownership to the 418,016 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 03, when Company’s Director sold 4,567 for $0.36, making the entire transaction worth $1,653. This insider now owns 43,430 shares in total.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.31) by $0.46. This company achieved a net margin of -132.43 while generating a return on equity of -174.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Looking closely at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s (AKBA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 140.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5335, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4050. However, in the short run, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1700. Second resistance stands at $1.2700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7900.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 177.64 million based on 183,962K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 213,580 K and income totals -282,840 K. The company made 48,960 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -51,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.