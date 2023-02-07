A look at C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) stock priced at $27.46, up 6.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.9199 and dropped to $25.88 before settling in for the closing price of $25.88. AI’s price has ranged from $10.16 to $28.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 704 employees.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 91,343. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 4,578 shares at a rate of $19.95, taking the stock ownership to the 346,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 27, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 558 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $5,945. This insider now owns 351,571 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 7/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are C3.ai Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Looking closely at C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days average volume was 61.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.85. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.35. Second resistance stands at $33.16. The third major resistance level sits at $35.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.27.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.57 billion, the company has a total of 110,251K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 252,760 K while annual income is -192,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,410 K while its latest quarter income was -68,850 K.