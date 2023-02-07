Search
A look at Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.81, soaring 1.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, REKR’s price has moved between $0.56 and $5.19.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 3.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.50%. With a float of $47.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.48 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 249 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.52, operating margin of -218.38, and the pretax margin is -213.00.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rekor Systems Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 523,804. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 243,902 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 6,089,591 shares.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.26) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -187.33 while generating a return on equity of -40.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Rekor Systems Inc.’s (REKR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6016. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.3500 in the near term. At $2.8600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3000. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7900.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 104.31 million based on 53,590K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,290 K and income totals -26,780 K. The company made 7,430 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -48,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.

