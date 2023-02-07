Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A major move is in the offing as Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) market cap hits 8.60 billion

Company News

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $7.29, down -2.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.35 and dropped to $6.905 before settling in for the closing price of $7.44. Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has traded in a range of $4.12-$10.18.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -87.70%. With a float of $921.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The firm has a total of 7103 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.46, operating margin of -82.00, and the pretax margin is -77.93.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -78.47 while generating a return on equity of -12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., YMM], we can find that recorded value of 6.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s (YMM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.61. The third major resistance level sits at $7.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.54.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.60 billion has total of 1,085,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 730,790 K in contrast with the sum of -573,460 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 254,240 K and last quarter income was 55,320 K.

