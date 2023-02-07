Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) market cap hits 359.21 million

Markets

February 06, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.431 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for WGS has been $0.22 – $3.86.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.90%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.28 million, its volume of 5.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1620. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5153 in the near term. At $0.5722, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4163, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3742. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3173.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are 386,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 359.21 million. As of now, sales total 212,200 K while income totals -245,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 83,230 K while its last quarter net income were -77,580 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 699,350 K

Steve Mayer -
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $12.43, plunging -0.88% from the previous trading...
Read more

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 19.53% last month.

Shaun Noe -
On February 06, 2023, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) opened at $110.17, lower -0.76% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) last year’s performance of -26.72% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) stock priced at $56.46, down -3.23% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.