A major move is in the offing as GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) market cap hits 359.21 million

February 06, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) trading session started at the price of $0.52, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.53 and dropped to $0.431 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for WGS has been $0.22 – $3.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.90%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -11.46, operating margin of -207.66, and the pretax margin is -115.64.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -115.64 while generating a return on equity of -60.10.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.28 million, its volume of 5.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 129.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1620. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5153 in the near term. At $0.5722, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4163, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3742. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3173.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are 386,795K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 359.21 million. As of now, sales total 212,200 K while income totals -245,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 83,230 K while its last quarter net income were -77,580 K.