A major move is in the offing as Micron Technology Inc. (MU) market cap hits 66.25 billion

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) stock priced at $60.94, down -3.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $61.18 and dropped to $59.7401 before settling in for the closing price of $62.41. MU’s price has ranged from $48.43 to $96.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.60% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 48000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 1,485,840. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $61.91, taking the stock ownership to the 118,885 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP, Global Operations sold 50,000 for $63.29, making the entire transaction worth $3,164,500. This insider now owns 260,347 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 8/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Micron Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 144.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], we can find that recorded value of 16.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 14.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 72.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.15. Now, the first resistance to watch is $60.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.74. The third major resistance level sits at $62.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.98.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 66.25 billion, the company has a total of 1,091,177K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,758 M while annual income is 8,687 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,085 M while its latest quarter income was -195,000 K.